Optima Partners in AI deal with US firm

Platform tie-up

Product tie: Virgin Money and FNZ

Virgin Money and FNZ, the global wealth management company, have teamed up to launch an investment offering for retail investors.

The service has been developed by Virgin Money Investments, a joint venture between Virgin Money UK and the asset manager Abrdn.

The direct-to-consumer platform provides investors with access to a range of three investment funds to choose within an ISA or GIA. Virgin Money sees an opportunity to extend the service to include a pension product.

FNZ will provide back-end operations, investor administration and contact centre solutions.

Alastair Conway, CEO UK & Middle East & Africa at FNZ, said:“We have a vision of opening up wealth by providing wealth management platforms that make investing more transparent, accessible and personalised for everyone.”

Jonathan Byrne, chief executive at Virgin Money Investments, said:“Through our partnership with FNZ, we’ve designed our new investment service to be accessible and straightforward for everyone –whether someone is an experienced investor or investing for the first time.

“It’s important that consumers feel confident enough to make the most of their money, particularly during these challenging times.”