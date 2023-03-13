Stocks plunge as SVB UK acquired by HSBC for £1

Bank deal

Bank governor Andrew Bailey was in talks to rescue the bank

Stock markets tumbled early today as the fall-out from the failure of technology lender Silicon Valley Bank (UK) continued to fray investors’ nerves.

The US bank’s UK subsidiary has been sold to HSBC for £1 and customers will be able to access their deposits and banking services as normal from today.

The Treasury announced the deal at 7am following frantic talks involving the Bank of England and the regulators. No taxpayer money is involved, and customer deposits have been protected.

“The UK has a world-leading tech sector, with a dynamic start-up and scale-up ecosystem and the government is pleased that a private sector purchaser has been found,” it said.

The sale has used post-crisis banking reforms to protect the customers of SVB UK and taxpayers.

The Bank of England said action has been taken to stabilise SVBUK, ensuring the continuity of banking services, minimising disruption to the UK technology sector and supporting confidence in the financial system.

No other UK banks are directly materially affected by these actions, or by the resolution of SVBUK’s US parent bank. The wider UK banking system remains safe, sound, and well capitalised, it said.

Markets remain on alert

Traders in London initially gave a muted response, but the collapse of Signature Bank as well as SVB created tensions in the market and US authorities launched emergency measures to shore up confidence in the banking system.

There was concern that First Republic Bank would be the next to fall with shares in the bank down 60% in pre-market trading. Reports on Friday and over the weekend showed customers queuing around the block to withdraw money.

But a report in the Wall Street Journal said that the bank has shored up its finances with additional funding from the Federal Reserve & JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Analysts at Deutsche Bank said: “SVB’s woes are a combination of one of the largest hiking cycles in history, one of the most inverted curves in history, one of the biggest bubbles in tech in history bursting, and the runaway growth of private capital. The one missing ingredient not involved here is a US recession. “

After a muted opening the FTSE 100 was down 177 points to 7,571.17 as tensions continued to surround the banking sector. Among the biggest fallers were Lloyds Banking Group and HSBC, both down 2%, Barclays by 1% and NatWest 0.8%.

Commenting after the sale of SVB UK had been announced, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt aded: “The UK’s tech sector is genuinely world-leading and of huge importance to the British economy, supporting hundreds of thousands of jobs.

Jeremy Hunt: we will look after our tech sector

“I said yesterday that we would look after our tech sector, and we have worked urgently to deliver on that promise and find a solution that will provide SVB UK’s customers with confidence.

“Today the government and the Bank of England have facilitated a private sale of Silicon Valley Bank UK; this ensures customer deposits are protected and can bank as normal, with no taxpayer support. I am pleased we have reached a resolution in such short order.

“HSBC is Europe’s largest bank, and SVB UK customers should feel reassured by the strength, safety and security that brings them.”

At least four Scottish companies were thought to have been affected by the collapse of the US bank and Scottish Enterprise was making attempts to contact them.

The BoE responded to the crisis late on Friday night by applying to place SVB UK into insolvency to protect eligible depositors under the Financial Services Compensation Scheme.

Silicon Valley Bank has a limited presence in the UK and does not perform functions critical to the financial system.

However, the Treasury issued a statement on Sunday morning saying the government and the Bank understood the level of concern that the situation raises for customers of SVB UK, and especially how it may impact on cashflow positions in the short term.

About 200 tech entrepreneurs and venture capitalists employing more than 10,000 people wrote to Mr Hunt on Saturday warning that they required urgent support or else they would collapse.

Gerard Grech, the chief executive of Tech Nation, the UK-wide network for digital entrepreneurs which was behind the development of Skyscanner, said SVB is especially “vital to that ecosystem”. He said it has been a critical partner to UK tech and supported many promising start-ups.

SVB, which funds the tech sector, has been hit by soaring inflation and rate hikes in the past 12 months, with tech firms suffering sharp valuation haircuts and VCs writing off billions of dollars of value from their portfolios.