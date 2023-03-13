Phoenix sees slump in assets amid market turmoil

Challenging outlook

Phoenix owns the Standard Life brand based in Edinburgh

Phoenix Group, the savings and retirement company, saw its assets under administration fall to £259bn from £310bn last year, with £46bn in value lost through market turmoil.

It posted a loss before tax attributable to owners of £2.26 billion, wider than the previous year’s loss of £688 million.

The IFRS loss after tax was £1.76bn, compared to a loss of £709 million a year ago, though its adjusted operating profit grew to £1.245bn from last year’s £1.23bn.

The board is recommending a 5% increase in the group’s 2022 final dividend to 26p per share, resulting in total dividend for 2022 to be 50.8p per share, up from 48.9p per share last year.

Andy Briggs, group chief executive, said, “Looking forward, it is clear that 2023 will present a challenging economic backdrop. However, our business model is designed to be resilient throughout the economic cycle.

“All of which means we expect to see continued organic and M&A growth, to support us in delivering cash, resilience and growth, enabling us to pay a dividend that is sustainable and grows over time.

“We are confident in our future growth as demonstrated by setting our first ever organic growth target of c.£1.5 billion of incremental new business long-term cash generation by 2025.”

Standard Life CEO, Andy Curran, said: “2022 was a fantastic year for Standard Life. With the continued momentum in our Workplace pensions business delivering £2.4bn of net inflows and 76 new schemes won last year.

“The performance reflects the ongoing investment in both the business and proposition, we are now winning some of the largest workplace schemes coming to market.”