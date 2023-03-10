Stocks tumble amid Silicon Valley Bank woes

Markets: Live

The London stock market suffered a triple-digit fall as news of problems at Silicon Valley Bank spread to the UK and raised fears of a wider fall-out.

Shares in Nasdaq-listed SVB plunged by nearly 70% in two days and wiped billions from the value of US and European lenders today.

Trading in SVB’s shares were halted amid reports that it is looking to sell itself.

The FTSE 100 closed 131.63 points (-1.67%) lower at 7,748.35.

Shares in JP Morgan and Bank of America have fallen by about 5% since Thursday morning and in Goldman Sachs by over 3%. HSBC, NatWest, Lloyds Banking Group and Barclays all fell sharply this morning.

SVB, which funds the tech sector, has been hit by soaring inflation and rate hikes in the past 12 months, with tech firms suffering sharp valuation haircuts and VCs writing off billions of dollars of value from their portfolios.

Some funds are said to have advised clients to withdraw from the bank. Its UK subsidiary, SVB UK, moved to reassure its customers it was a standalone independent UK regulated bank with its own balance sheet and governance structure.

Economy rebounds

Official figures showed the UK economy grew by 0.3% January, reversing a 0.5% fall in December and defying expectations that it would shrink.

Full story here

7am: Robert Walters retires

Robert Walters, chief executive of the eponymous recruitment agency, is retiring and will step down from the board at the AGM on 27 April.

Full story here

7am: FirstGroup

FirstGroup said it anticipates profits for the 2023 financial year to be ahead of previous expectations following strong trading in its bus and rail operations.

Graham Sutherland, chief executive, said the second half has been driven by increased passenger volumes and improved operational performance in bus and stronger than anticipated demand for its open access operations in rail.

“We remain committed to working closely with our partners to deliver successful bus and rail networks that serve the needs of our customers and communities and to playing a central role in achieving many of society’s economic, social and environmental aims.”