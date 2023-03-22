Pagoda’s Russell steps up, Message Matters grows

Media moves

Holly Russell: promotion

PR and public affairs consultancy, Pagoda, has appointed Holly Russell as deputy managing director.

Ms Russell has been instrumental in securing business growth for Pagoda and has focused on the B2B, construction and food and drink sectors.

Angela Casey, managing director, said: “We are immensely proud of Holly’s achievement and of the years of dedication she has brought to the business.

“This appointment comes on the back of some significant wins for Pagoda.”

Ms Russell joined Pagoda in 2015 as part of the acquisition of CM Porter Novelli. Previously, she managed the communications in-house at timber business, The Donaldson Group, after starting her career at a B2B PR agency.

Message Matters

Message Matters has appointed Chris Wands, most recently senior producer at BBC Radio Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland programme, as senior associate.

Alison Moore, former director of the Scottish Policy Foundation and current chair of Live Borders, joins as senior researcher.

At Zero Matters, the net zero consultancy, Victoria Scruton joins as an associate, having been energy and sustainability manager at Edinburgh Leisure.