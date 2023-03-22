Agency acquired

Nikola Kelly (centre) with (l to r:) Matt Druce, Freddie Kidd, Gareth Biggerstaff, Christina Hall, Caroline Ross & Michael Phair

IT recruitment agency Be-IT Resourcing has been acquired in a management buyout led by managing director Nikola Kelly.

The Glasgow-based firm, which is due to report a turnover of about £14 million for the year to the end of this monthy, claims to be the largest privately-owned business in the sector based on team size.

The deal, for a sum described as “multi-millions”, will see the co-founder Gareth Biggerstaff remain on the board but pursue other interests outwith recruitment and IT consultancy.

He set up the business in 2013 and over the last five years has reduced his involvement in the day-to-day operations.

Joining Ms Kelly in the MBO are Matt Druce, Freddie Kidd, Christina Hall, Caroline Ross, Michael Phair, Sean Gilger and Stuart Alexander. The firm has a headcount of 27.

Ms Kelly said: “We are proud to be leading the business through the next phase of its growth and we’re all excited to be playing a part in thousands of career moves working with the biggest names in the sector.

“This change offers us an exciting and bright future.”

Mr Biggerstaff said: “I’m extremely proud of the business we created. It has gone from strength to strength and thrived through difficult periods.

“The time is right for this change, and I look forward to watching the next chapter unfold for Be-IT.”

ThinCats, the alternative finance provider to mid-sized SMEs in the UK, sourced the funding to facilitate the MBO.