Antonine shopping centre owner in administration

Creditor pressure

Antonine shopping centre will trade as normal

Bridges Antonine, the owner of the Antonine Shopping Centre in Cumbernauld, has been placed in administration.

The 200,000 sq ft mall, which was built in 2007, has 42 retail units and about 1,100 car parking spaces. Annual footfall is currently more than 3.5 million.

The centre hosts a diverse range of tenants including specialist shops, cafes and anchor tenants TK Maxx, Next and TJ Hughes.

Following a period of creditor pressure, Azets was appointed administrator to take control and will work with the management team and property agents to achieve a sale.

It will be ‘business as usual’ and commercial property agents will manage the sales process. All centre management employees are being retained.

James Fennessey, restructuring partner with Azets, said: “The Antonine Shopping Centre is one of Scotland’s leading regional shopping centres with a range of high-quality tenants and a very strong brand name across central Scotland. The centre attracts a very high level of footfall.

“The contribution of the Antonine Shopping Centre to the economy of central Scotland is significant and the centre is as much a social hub and focal point for the region as it is a retail centre.

“We would encourage interested parties to contact the administrators as soon as possible as we are keen to try and find a buyer promptly.”