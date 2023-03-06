Logan hosts ‘fireside chat’ with female entrepreneurs

AccelerateHER

Mark Logan: fantastic initiative

Mark Logan, Scotland’s chief entrepreneur, will address the AccelerateHER Awards 2023 finals next week and is expected to be quizzed over a report on getting more help for female entrepreneurs which he co-authored.

The former Skyscanner executive will host a fireside chat at the event which takes place on 16 March at the new Barclays campus in Glasgow.

Pathways: A New Approach for Women in Entrepreneurship was produced with Ana Stewart and set out a number of key recommendations, but also drew some criticism, with one women’s group demanding the full research data is made public.

Commenting on his address to AccelerateHER, Mr Logan said: “This is a fantastic initiative which builds profile and creates investment routes for companies led by women, one of the key themes that we have focused on in the recent Pathways report.

“Events that recognise the innovation of businesswomen and inspire others to pursue the path of entrepreneurship are hugely important in developing a supportive and effective eco-system for female founders across Scotland.”

Finalists from 12 companies led by women will be featured at the AccelerateHER Awards 2023 finals. Three companies have been selected from each of the awards’ four specific categories – Technology; Environment; Culture; and Health – with a winner for each category set to be announced.

Finalists in the Technology category, supported by CodeBase, are Irina Protasova of BabyReady Finance; Judy Hornigold (Everybody Counts); and Stella Smith (pirkx). The finalists from the Environment category are Elaine Galston of The Bettii Pod; Beena Sharma (CCU International); and Alicja Dzieciol (SilviBio). yields. The Culture category finalists are Xann Schwinn of Biiah; Katherine Gunderson (Grand Bequest); and Monica Camino (Dialexy). Shortlisted under the Health category are Clara Doran of Noggin Braincare; Caroline Laurenson (TL Tech); and Annabel de Gheldere (Womco).