Gilchrist to miss rest of Scots’ Six Nations campaign

3-week ban

By Paul Kiddie, sports reporter

Ban: Grant Gilchrist

Grant Gilchrist will miss the rest of Scotland’s Six Nations campaign after being hit with a three-week ban following his red card against France.

The Edinburgh star was dismissed for a high tackle early in the game in Paris as the hosts went on to win 32-21 and wreck the Scots’ Grand Slam dreams.

Gilchrist will now sit out Sunday’s meeting with Ireland at Murrayfield as well as the clash against Italy in Edinburgh the following weekend.

He was also due to be unavailable for Edinburgh’s trip to take on Connacht in the United Rugby Championship on Saturday, 25 March.

However, the judicial committee accepted the player’s application to attend a coaching course on tackling rather than serve the final match of the suspension.

The lock’s suspension was reduced from six weeks after Gilchrist admitted his error and because of a lack of intent.