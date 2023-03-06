Gilson Gray adds The Law Practice to portfolio

Legal deal

Gilson Gray has expanded its offering in Aberdeen by acquiring The Law Practice.

Owner Lesley McKnight, pictured, and her team will join Gilson Gray at its Blenheim Place offices, adding to its private client, property and estate agency services.

The Law Practice was established in 2005 and Ms McKnight took over as principal solicitor in 2018. She previously held roles with Ledingham Chalmers and Brodies.

The takeover of The Law Practice follows a series of recent deals in Scotland and England which has seen Gilson Gray expand into new geographies and markets. The firm now has offices in Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Glasgow, East Lothian, Dundee, and Lincoln.

Glen Gilson, chair and managing partner of Gilson Gray, said: “The Law Practice is well known in Aberdeen and is a fitting addition to our operation.

“While many firms have chosen to reduce their footprint in the city, we are committed to servicing the business community and wider client base, with plans for further expansion to come.”

Ms McKnight, who heads a team of five, added: “We are growing our own professional family to continue looking after our clients and their families. I’m looking forward to this new chapter.”