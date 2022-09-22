Women’s Enterprise Scotland Awards finalists

WES Awards

Carolyn Currie: role models (pic: Terry Murden)

Finalists in the Women’s Enterprise Scotland Awards have been announced across 10 categories from a record number of entries.

Carolyn Currie, CEO of Women’s Enterprise Scotland commented; “Our last Awards were in 2019, so it is especially important for us to be back in 2022, recognising the impressive achievements of Scotland’s businesswomen, even more so as WES is celebrating its tenth anniversary this year.

“Many women led businesses have adapted or sourced new means of funding during the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and as such, they are powerful role models for other women who want to start and grow businesses.”

Winners will be announced at the Grand Central Hotel in Glasgow on Thursday 27 October.

Start-up Business of the Year

Agate Kuzmina AKCC Co Ltd

Daria Filichkina AstroAgency

Tiffany Wood Dyneval

Clara Doran Noggin Braincare Ltd

Sophie Downes Sophie Downes

Growth Business of the Year

Lesley Fordyce AAB Consulting

Claire Donnelly Aspire Industrial Services

Jaclyn Robinson Jaclyn Robinson Property Solutions

Poonam Gupta PG Paper Company Ltd

Anna White ScotlandShop

Outstanding Business of the Year

Karen Somerville Angels’ Share Glass

Emma Reid Ergo Law Ltd

Jennifer Mackenzie The TEFL Org

Jennifer Robertson SPEY

Inspiring Leader of the Year

Rachael Brown Future Economy Company

Allison Harrison Hot Yoga Edinburgh Limited

Poonam Gupta PG Paper Company Ltd

Dr Marie Macklin CBE The Halo Urban Regeneration Company

Gillian Crawford Wow (Scotland) Ltd

Funded Business of the Year

Jo Chidley Beauty Kitchen UK Ltd

Claudia Freigang Hearing Diagnostics Ltd

Carmel Reilly Neurocentrx Pharma Ltd

Jo Halliday Talking Medicines Ltd

Adaptive Business of the Year

Rachael Brown Future Economy Company

Allison Harrison Hot Yoga Edinburgh Ltd

Juliet Ibhanesebhor Sap-kreations Ltd

Anna White ScotlandShop

Ruby Sweeney The Events Hub

Susan Cohen The Wee Book Company

Embracing Technology Business of the Year

Lesley Landels Love Scottish

Fiona Chambers SV24-7 Vending

Dr Mhairi Towler Vivomotion

Gillian Crawford Wow (Scotland) Ltd

Net-Zero Business of the Year

Jo Chidley Beauty Kitchen UK Ltd

Jeanette Forbes Blue Gentoo Ltd

Jane Stewart Topolytics

Kristen Hunter Whisky Frames Ltd

Collaborative Champion of the Year

Karen Somerville Angels’ Share Glass

Kirsteen Stewart Kirsteen Stewart

Christine Esson Scottish Business Network

Sarah Heward The Real Food Café, Tyndrum

Purpose-Led Business of the Year

Kerry Anderson Brave Strong Beautiful

Kirsty Thomson Circle Scotland CIC (The Circle)

Kirsty Lunn Molke Ltd

Pheona Matovu Radiant and Brighter Community Interest Company

Rowan Morrison Rationale

Susan Cohen The Wee Book Company