WES Awards
Women’s Enterprise Scotland Awards finalists
Finalists in the Women’s Enterprise Scotland Awards have been announced across 10 categories from a record number of entries.
Carolyn Currie, CEO of Women’s Enterprise Scotland commented; “Our last Awards were in 2019, so it is especially important for us to be back in 2022, recognising the impressive achievements of Scotland’s businesswomen, even more so as WES is celebrating its tenth anniversary this year.
“Many women led businesses have adapted or sourced new means of funding during the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and as such, they are powerful role models for other women who want to start and grow businesses.”
Winners will be announced at the Grand Central Hotel in Glasgow on Thursday 27 October.
Start-up Business of the Year
Agate Kuzmina AKCC Co Ltd
Daria Filichkina AstroAgency
Tiffany Wood Dyneval
Clara Doran Noggin Braincare Ltd
Sophie Downes Sophie Downes
Growth Business of the Year
Lesley Fordyce AAB Consulting
Claire Donnelly Aspire Industrial Services
Jaclyn Robinson Jaclyn Robinson Property Solutions
Poonam Gupta PG Paper Company Ltd
Anna White ScotlandShop
Outstanding Business of the Year
Karen Somerville Angels’ Share Glass
Emma Reid Ergo Law Ltd
Jennifer Mackenzie The TEFL Org
Jennifer Robertson SPEY
Inspiring Leader of the Year
Rachael Brown Future Economy Company
Allison Harrison Hot Yoga Edinburgh Limited
Poonam Gupta PG Paper Company Ltd
Dr Marie Macklin CBE The Halo Urban Regeneration Company
Gillian Crawford Wow (Scotland) Ltd
Funded Business of the Year
Jo Chidley Beauty Kitchen UK Ltd
Claudia Freigang Hearing Diagnostics Ltd
Carmel Reilly Neurocentrx Pharma Ltd
Jo Halliday Talking Medicines Ltd
Adaptive Business of the Year
Rachael Brown Future Economy Company
Allison Harrison Hot Yoga Edinburgh Ltd
Juliet Ibhanesebhor Sap-kreations Ltd
Anna White ScotlandShop
Ruby Sweeney The Events Hub
Susan Cohen The Wee Book Company
Embracing Technology Business of the Year
Lesley Landels Love Scottish
Fiona Chambers SV24-7 Vending
Dr Mhairi Towler Vivomotion
Gillian Crawford Wow (Scotland) Ltd
Net-Zero Business of the Year
Jo Chidley Beauty Kitchen UK Ltd
Jeanette Forbes Blue Gentoo Ltd
Jane Stewart Topolytics
Kristen Hunter Whisky Frames Ltd
Collaborative Champion of the Year
Karen Somerville Angels’ Share Glass
Kirsteen Stewart Kirsteen Stewart
Christine Esson Scottish Business Network
Sarah Heward The Real Food Café, Tyndrum
Purpose-Led Business of the Year
Kerry Anderson Brave Strong Beautiful
Kirsty Thomson Circle Scotland CIC (The Circle)
Kirsty Lunn Molke Ltd
Pheona Matovu Radiant and Brighter Community Interest Company
Rowan Morrison Rationale
Susan Cohen The Wee Book Company