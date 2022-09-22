Update:

WES Awards

Women’s Enterprise Scotland Awards finalists

| September 22, 2022
Carolyn Currie
Carolyn Currie: role models (pic: Terry Murden)

Finalists in the Women’s Enterprise Scotland Awards have been announced across 10 categories from a record number of entries.

Carolyn Currie, CEO of Women’s Enterprise Scotland commented;  “Our last Awards were in 2019, so it is especially important for us to be back in 2022, recognising the impressive achievements of Scotland’s businesswomen, even more so as WES is celebrating its tenth anniversary this year.

“Many women led businesses have adapted or sourced new means of funding during the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and as such, they are powerful role models for other women who want to start and grow businesses.”

Winners will be announced at the Grand Central Hotel in Glasgow on Thursday 27 October.

Start-up Business of the Year

Agate Kuzmina                                     AKCC Co Ltd

Daria Filichkina                                     AstroAgency

Tiffany Wood                                        Dyneval

Clara Doran                                          Noggin Braincare Ltd

Sophie Downes                                    Sophie Downes

Growth Business of the Year

Lesley Fordyce                                     AAB Consulting

Claire Donnelly                                     Aspire Industrial Services

Jaclyn Robinson                                   Jaclyn Robinson Property Solutions

Poonam Gupta                                     PG Paper Company Ltd

Anna White                                          ScotlandShop

Outstanding Business of the Year

Karen Somerville                                  Angels’ Share Glass

Emma Reid                                          Ergo Law Ltd

Jennifer Mackenzie                               The TEFL Org

Jennifer Robertson                               SPEY

Inspiring Leader of the Year

Rachael Brown                                      Future Economy Company

Allison Harrison                                    Hot Yoga Edinburgh Limited

Poonam Gupta                                     PG Paper Company Ltd

Dr Marie Macklin CBE                            The Halo Urban Regeneration Company

Gillian Crawford                                    Wow (Scotland) Ltd

Funded Business of the Year

Jo Chidley                                             Beauty Kitchen UK Ltd

Claudia Freigang                                  Hearing Diagnostics Ltd

Carmel Reilly                                        Neurocentrx Pharma Ltd

Jo Halliday                                            Talking Medicines Ltd

Adaptive Business of the Year

Rachael Brown                                      Future Economy Company

Allison Harrison                                    Hot Yoga Edinburgh Ltd

Juliet Ibhanesebhor                              Sap-kreations Ltd

Anna White                                          ScotlandShop

Ruby Sweeney                                     The Events Hub

Susan Cohen                                        The Wee Book Company

Embracing Technology Business of the Year

Lesley Landels                                      Love Scottish

Fiona Chambers                                   SV24-7 Vending

Dr Mhairi Towler                                   Vivomotion

Gillian Crawford                                    Wow (Scotland) Ltd

Net-Zero Business of the Year

Jo Chidley                                             Beauty Kitchen UK Ltd

Jeanette Forbes                                    Blue Gentoo Ltd

Jane Stewart                                        Topolytics

Kristen Hunter                                      Whisky Frames Ltd

Collaborative Champion of the Year

Karen Somerville                                  Angels’ Share Glass

Kirsteen Stewart                                  Kirsteen Stewart

Christine Esson                                    Scottish Business Network

Sarah Heward                                      The Real Food Café, Tyndrum

Purpose-Led Business of the Year

Kerry Anderson                                    Brave Strong Beautiful

Kirsty Thomson                                    Circle Scotland CIC (The Circle)

Kirsty Lunn                                           Molke Ltd

Pheona Matovu                                     Radiant and Brighter Community Interest Company

Rowan Morrison                                    Rationale

Susan Cohen                                        The Wee Book Company

