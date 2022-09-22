Ukraine investor among line-up at Digital DNA

Tech event

Simon Baillie: platform for the tech ecosystem

Ukrainian investor Peter Chernyshov, who relocated to Scotland over a decade ago, will be among the speakers at the inaugural tech gathering Digital DNA Glasgow, taking place at the SEC next week.

Since the outbreak in Ukraine Mr Chernyshov has been supporting refugees fleeing Ukraine but also tech entrepreneurs in his home land.

He will be interviewed on stage by Scottish Business Network chairman Russell Dalgleish about tech innovation from Ukraine, current conditions in war-torn country and the part Scotland can play.

Mr Chernyshov is among a line-up of more than 55 speakers at the one-day event covering a range of topics including space tech and fintech, as well as the creative and gaming industries.

Glasgow-based Chris Newlands of satellite firm Spelfie was placed fourth in the world’s top 10 space entrepreneurs, beaten only by Richard Branson, Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos. He will share his vast knowledge of space tech and reveal the business opportunities there are in relation to space, and how Scotland can best take advantage.

Jamie Bartlett, the author, journalist and presenter, will use examples from his new book to draw out lessons for the wider IT community and sketch out the future of online crime and what can be done to tackle it.

Fiona McKinnon, CEO and co-founder of Moment Company, will outline how everyone can use simple and quick techniques to help them recharge and reset during busy or stressful days.

Other speakers are from Akari Solutions, Ardmore Advertising, Barclays Eagle Labs, Brillbrand, Bruntwood SciTech, Codebase, Corby, Glasgow Science Centre, Google, Greenbackers, Made Brave, No Code Studio, Pulsion, Scotland Women in Technology, Tag Digital and the University of Glasgow.

The event will feature a startup village showcasing 14 high-potential startups and scaleups, including Glasgow-based web design agency Ngage Technology, student-driven software engineering company Loopsio, and Brillband – who aim to roll out their planet-friendly full-fibre broadband network across the UK, starting with Glasgow and Renfrewshire.

Also exhibiting are Changingday, a VR company based in the centre of Glasgow who create immersive experiences tailored towards people with autism, alongside new exciting businesses Forumm, Raven Controls, Continulus, Gigged.AI, Ujali, Pulse Market, EOLAS Insight, Krucial, Travvly, and Unbagged.

Digital DNA Glasgow 2022 is organised by Northern Ireland media, publishing and events company Digital DNA which has been running the conference in Ireland since 2013, growing from a one-day event with 200 people, to a two-day multi-discipline event with more than 3,000 attendees.

Digital DNA Belfast has grown into the largest gathering of the tech ecosystem in Northern Ireland and has helped support the growth of the regional ecosystem into one of the most vibrant and exciting in the UK and Ireland.

Simon Baillie, CEO of Digital DNA said: “This one-day event will be a platform for the tech ecosystem in the region to gather, share ideas, hear from thought leaders and really demonstrate the potential and diversity of the Scottish digital scene.”

The Glasgow event on 28 September is backed by the Scottish Government and Glasgow City Council, who recognise the importance of supporting and accelerating a vibrant technology ecosystem in the city and beyond.

Free tickets are available at https://digitaldna.org.uk/digital-dna-glasgow-2022/#/.