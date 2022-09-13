Center Parcs drops plan to evict holidaymakers

Company's u-turn

Center Parcs caused fury with its eviction plan

Center Parcs has dropped its plan to turf holidaymakers out of its five sites on the day of the Queen’s funeral.

Families reacted furiously to the plan announced earlier to force them to leave on Monday and return on Tuesday. They were told they had to make alternative arrangements.

However, after a furious backlash in the media, the company performed a u-turn allowing holidaymakers to stay.

The company said it had “reviewed our position regarding the very small number of guests who are not due to depart on Monday and we will be allowing them to stay on our villages rather than having to leave and return on Tuesday.”

However, those due to arrive on Monday for shorter stays are being given the opportunity to begin their breaks a day later.

In an earlier statement the company said it made the decision to close all its parks for the day “as a mark of respect and to allow as many of our colleagues as possible to be part of this historic moment”.

Customers who wanted to cancel their holidays were being offered a full refund, with partial refunds for those whose breaks would be shorter than booked.