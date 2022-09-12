Big retailers to shut during Queen’s Funeral

Shops close

John Lewis stores will shut during the funeral (pic: Terry Murden)

Britain’s big supermarket chains and other businesses are expected to close for at least part of the day during the Queen’s funeral next Monday.

King Charles declared it a bank holiday during Saturday’s ceremony and companies which might normally expect to benefit from the additional consumer spending will instead allow staff to watch the funeral on television.

John Lewis Partnership will close all 34 John Lewis department stores across the country during the funeral while 322 Waitrose stores will be shut for the day.

Andrew Murphy, Chief Operating Officer at the John Lewis Partnership, said: ‘We are deeply saddened by the death of Her Majesty The Queen.

“We will be closing our stores on the day of her funeral as a mark of respect, and because we believe this is the right thing to do for our partners and customers.”

Clothing giant Primark confirmed that all of its 191 stores will close as a mark of respect.

The government has issued advice regarding the Bank Holiday to businesses.

It said some businesses may wish to consider closing or postponing events, especially on the day of the State Funeral, however, this is at the discretion of individual businesses.

A two minutes’ silence will be held at midday next Monday and the London Stock Exchange will close.