Macfarlane & co merges with Holmes Mackillop

Law tie-up

Alisson Macfarlane, centre, founded her firm in 1971

Two Scottish law firms are merging, with two of the three partners in one practice choosing to retire.

Alison Macfarlane and Greig McPhail will retire from Macfarlane & Co in a tie-up with Holmes Mackillop which has been serving the Glasgow and Renfrewshire area for 200 years.

Macfarlane’s office in Bishopbriggs will be retained but its office in St Vincent Street, Glasgow, will close, with business transferring to Holmes Mackillop’s office in Douglas Street.

April Cuthbert, a partner in Macfarlane & Co, will join the combined practice as a senior associate and will be based in the Johnstone office.

Jan Kerr and Heather McQuilken, currently associates in Macfarlane & Co, will also join the team at Holmes Mackillop which has other offices in Giffnock and Milngavie.

Alison Macfarlane, who founded the firm in 1971, said: “I am so pleased to have agreed this deal with Holmes Mackillop, a firm we know well and hold in the highest regard. Clients will also enjoy access to a greater range of legal specialisms.”

Ross Brown, of Holmes Mackillop said: “It is a privilege to have this opportunity to look after Macfarlane & Co’s clients, and to welcome April, Jan and Heather and their colleagues to our firm. We will all work hard to ensure a smooth transition.”