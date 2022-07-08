Lothian Broadband extends network roll-out

Connectivity

Lothian Broadband continues its roll-out

Lothian Broadband Group (LBG), is expanding its reach and investment within East Lothian and Midlothian by adding Gullane, East Linton and Pathhead to its network rollout plan for 2022.

Work begins this month for 1,600 premises in Gullane with the first customers being connected in September. The East Linton and Pathhead builds will start shortly afterwards with the entire network builds across all locations being completed this year.

LBG has recently secured £25m to support its rollout strategy of transforming Scotland’s rural communities that do not have access to a gigabit capable internet connection.

The company’s network has already been fully rolled out in Gifford, Longniddry and Pencaitland in the first half of this year.

Gavin Rodgers, CEO at Lothian Broadband Group, commented: “Our latest full fibre broadband investments will give local businesses and residents access to ultrafast broadband that is not only as fast as anywhere else in the UK but also reliable and affordable.”