Pure Leisure deal ends Mains of Taymouth family tie
Holiday park operator Pure Leisure Group has acquired Mains of Taymouth Country Estate and Golf Course, bringing to an end a century of ownership by the Menzies family.
Set on the banks of Loch Tay, at Kenore, the Perthshire facility offers holiday home rental and ownership, including static caravans, lodges, and a collection of nineteenth century cottages.
These are complemented by the on-site golf course, bar, restaurant, delicatessen and shop.
Commenting on the deal, Robin Menzies said: “We as a family have put our heart and soul into making the estate the best it can be and are very proud of creating thousands of quality customer experiences over the years.
“Pure Leisure are the ideal custodian of the estate and will bring both experience and fresh ideas to taking the estate forward.”
John Morphet, owner of Pure Leisure Group, said: “It was simply an opportunity we couldn’t miss. Robin and his predecessors have created an impressive destination. The large and loyal customer base is a testament to the hard work of Robin and the staff at Mains.”
Mains of Taymouth will become a part of Pure Leisure Group’s Royal Westmoreland brand and the latest in its Scottish portfolio.
“Mains of Taymouth complements our Gledfield Highland Estate and Royal Westmoreland Resort perfectly,” said Mr Morphet.
Richard Moss, Head of UK Parks Agency at Colliers, which advised on the transaction, added: “It’s been a pleasure to deal with such a knowledgeable and experienced acquisition team, who were bowled over by the quality of the estate, as well as the exciting expansion prospects going forward.
“The estate has been in the family for 100 years and therefore it was crucial that we found an appropriate buyer. We’re totally confident that Pure Leisure’s arrival will be nothing but good news for customers, staff and indeed the area.”
Pure Leisure Group intends to continue the development work on park that has already commenced, which includes the addition of further lodges plus some new holiday accommodation.