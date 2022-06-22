Springfield in £46m swoop on Mactaggart & Mickel

Housing deal

Innes Smith: adding another premium brand

Springfield Properties is acquiring the Scottish housebuilding business of Mactaggart & Mickel Group in a deal worth £46.3 million.

The acquisition comprises £10.5m cash paid on completion and deferred cash of £35.8m to be paid proportionally as homes are sold over the next five years.

It will be funded from Springfield’s internal resources and existing debt facilities with Bank of Scotland. Springfield intends to retain all of Mactaggart & Mickel’s housebuilding business employees.

The Elgin-based company has acquired six live private and affordable sites with work in progress with a fair value of approximately £15m and fixed assets.

It has also acquired a brand licence to build homes as Mactaggart & Mickel on a further 11 private and affordable sites, which will transfer to Springfield as homes are sold in line with the payments of the deferred consideration.

Follow Daily Business on LinkedIn

The total 17 sites, of which 16 have planning permission and equating to the delivery of c. 700 homes, have a gross development value of c. £2 30m. The group expects to generate gross margins on these sites materially in line with margins delivered by the rest of the group.

The acquisition also includes Timber Systems, a timber frame factory near Glasgow. The group already constructs 90% of its homes from timber kits and the addition of a second timber frame factory will secure kit supply and increase capacity for future growth while further reducing its carbon footprint. Springfield will retain all of Timber Systems’ employees.

In addition, Springfield and Mactaggart & Mickel have established a strategic alliance with an agreement that gives Springfield opportunities for future acquisitions of sites from Mactaggart & Mickel’s remaining land bank of approximately 2,300 acres across Scotland.