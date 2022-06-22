Attack on critics
Lord Frost: ‘Brexit is working… we have no regrets’
Former UK Government minister Lord Frost will tell a conference on Europe that “Brexit is working” and any view that it is damaging the UK economy “cannot be supported by any objective analysis of the figures”.
Lord Frost, who resigned from the Government in frustration over policy issues, will accuse anti-Brexiteers of having “an axe to grind” and the EU of being “difficult and confrontational”.
On the sixth anniversary of Britain’s departure from the EU on Thursday, he will deliver the keynote speech to the UK in a Changing Europe’s World Beyond Brexit conference attended by academics, politicians, diplomats and other experts.
Lord Frost, a former CEO of the Scotch Whisky Association, was chief negotiator with the EU and is now a senior fellow at Policy Exchange, and despite his resignation from the Cabinet he remains a staunch supporter of Brexit.
“It’s so important that we find resolution to the issues that divide the West. In my Churchill lecture in Zürich in March I set out areas where we could find, if you like, a new Entente Cordiale, with the EU being more open to change the Protocol, us being more willing to look at foreign policy collaboration with the EU, and some mutual de-escalation on various border and visa issues.
“That still seems a possible way forward to me – but it takes two.
“Our destiny is in our hands. We can, and I hope will, succeed whatever the EU does – it will just be more difficult for all concerned if the EU insists on being difficult and confrontational rather than collaborative.
“It would be much better to put the history behind us – on both sides – and concentrate on making this new relationship work. There is absolutely no reason why that can’t happen. It just takes vision – it just takes will.”
Brexiteer Rishi Sunak told a Select Committee that Brexit was making us poorer as UK goods exports have fallen. While the UK saw a fall, the global average was a rise of 8.2 per cent (FT report). One third of small exporters have stopped exporting. Brexiteer Rees-Mogg says that introducing necessary import checks, necessary because of the Brexit he campaigned for, would be an act of self-harm. The Resolution Foundation tells us that Brexit has reduced the UK’s competitiveness and openness to trade. This will reduce productivity and wages. LSE research reveals that Brexit has caused a six percent increase in food prices due to greater trade barriers on imports (and let’s not forget inflation caused by the fall in the pound after Brexit, from which it has never recovered). Adam Posen, a former Bank of England policymaker, has shown that most of the reason why the UK will see the highest inflation of any G7 country next year (IMF) is due to the impact of Brexit on immigration and the labour market.
The government refused to disclose any Brexit damage assessment, which means that it was bad. And here’s Frost going into denial mode with a message that Brexit is working and if it isn’t then it’s the fault of Remainers You know, those people who warned of the consequences.
The level of delusion by the Tories is breath-taking.