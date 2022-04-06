Acquisition
Murgitroyd snaps up Glasgow specialist Creation IP
John Collins, Gordon Stark and Bryn Williams
Murgitroyd, the pan-European intellectual property protection (IP) business, has acquired the Glasgow-based IP specialist firm, Creation IP.
The move is the latest step in Murgitroyd’s growth and expansion strategy and is the company’s third acquisition inside eight months.
Creation IP’s client list includes a broad spectrum of innovative companies, ranging from Scottish based spin-outs and start-up businesses through to larger SMEs (small to medium-sized enterprises) and US-based corporates.
Creation IP’s innovative clients are seen as being complementary to Murgitroyd’s client base, with Murgitroyd’s broader scope of IP services and deeper attorney capacity and capability creating significant post-deal growth potential.
Meanwhile, Creation IP’s specialism in attracting start-up, spin-out and scale-up businesses will ensure that the combined business stays connected with new and emerging companies with high growth potential.
Creation IP is jointly owned by its founders, Bryn Williams and John Collins, both experienced patent attorneys who started the business in 2012 having previously worked together at another UK IP firm.
Creation IP has 12 team members, all of whom are transferring to Murgitroyd on completion of the acquisition. The business will move from its current base in Hillington Park Innovation Centre, Glasgow, to Murgitroyd’s head office in central Glasgow. The acquisition increases Murgitroyd’s headcount to more than 450 and underlines its position as a consolidator in the international IP sector.
Commenting on the acquisition, Gordon Stark, CEO of Murgitroyd, said: “Creation IP is a great fit for Murgitroyd, bringing a talented team and innovative clients to the business.
Creation IP Director, Bryn Williams, said: “This is an exciting new chapter in the Creation IP story and we are thrilled to be teaming up with Murgitroyd, one of the world’s most trusted IP companies.”
Co-director, John Collins, added: “By joining forces, we can now provide our clients with an even broader range and depth of services to protect their ideas, innovations and inventions.”
Today’s announcement follows the acquisition by Murgitroyd of Hanna Moore + Curley, one of Ireland’s leading patent and trade mark attorney firms, announced on 2 September, 2021, and of UDL Intellectual Property, theUK-based IP practice, announced on 1 November, 2021.