Buxton promoted to new UK role at Weber Shandwick
Natalie Buxton: expanded role
Weber Shandwick, the communications firm, has announced Natalie Buxton’s promotion to the newly created role of UK network managing director.
Ms Buxton will retain her current role as managing director of Weber Shandwick Scotland, while taking on the responsibility of connecting Weber Shandwick’s UK offices in London, Manchester and Scotland around key initiatives and programmes.
A trained journalist, she has been at Weber Shandwick for 15 years and has driven campaigns for brands including Royal Society of Chemistry, CityFibre, Caledonian Sleeper and Quality Meat Scotland.
The promotion will see her work closely with Helen Bennett, who moves from her role as managing director, London to the newly created role of UK CEO. Together their new roles will accelerate growth across the existing client base.
Ms Buxton’s promotion comes on the back of a number of client wins and consultant hires across Scotland. Since she took over in 2019, the agency has expanded its media, public affairs and digital services teams, with the addition of multiple senior consultants.
Helen Bennett, UK CEO, Weber Shandwick, said: “Under Natalie’s stewardship, our operations in Scotland have gone from strength and strength and I’m delighted that our wider UK business will now benefit from her expertise and talent.”