EICC ready to welcome return of delegates

Conferences resume

Marshall Dallas: back to the day job

Delegates will return to the Edinburgh International Conference Centre (EICC) next week for the first time in 17 months.

The British Society of Lifestyle Medicine’s fifth annual conference (BSLM2021) takes place at the venue between 2-4 September with 450 delegates attending in person and a further 200 online. It is the UK’s top event dedicated to lifestyle medicine, an established medical discipline aimed at improving health and wellbeing, and tackling chronic, lifestyle-related disease.

The Pentland Suite has a maximum capacity of 1,200, so it will be at 35% capacity with social distancing in place between delegates when seated.

Face coverings will be mandatory throughout the duration of the conference in line with Scottish Government guidelines.

Air conditioning units are set at maximum fresh air intake and also at full extraction mode to minimise risk of air recirculation. All delegates are completing lateral flow test prior to attendance. A full delegate listing will be held by the client for track and trace purposes.

Since February the EICC has been Edinburgh’s main vaccination centre and is also one of the Festival Fringe’s main venues.

The EICC has been used as venue during the Covid emergency

However, EICC CEO Marshall Dallas says getting back to business conferences marks a significant milestone for his team.

“It would be an understatement to say we’re pleased to get back to what we do best by welcoming this important healthcare conference for the BSLM.

“It’s a significant moment to be on the cusp of opening our doors to a major conference and, of course, as we return to events, the health and safety of all attendees and our team is our top priority.”

EICC Live returns to the venue for the first time on the evening of 2 September, where three lifestyle health professionals – Dr Nilesh Satgurunathan, Dr Dimple Devadas, and Dr Andrew Morrice – will discuss mental health and wellbeing issues which affect people’s lives inside and outside of the workplace.

EICC Live has been running free public lectures since 2016, with speakers including adventure cyclist Mark Beaumont and pureLiFi founder Professor Harald Haas.