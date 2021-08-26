Inspectahire takes space at Badentoy in Portlethen

Warehouse letting

New base for Inspectahire

Inspection services company Inspectahire has taken occupancy of a 9,011 sq ft warehouse at the Badentoy Business Park in Portlethen on a five-year lease.

The firm, which provides inspections and testing services to various cross-sector industries including oil and gas, renewables and pharmaceuticals, began trading in 1981 from its Helensburgh base and had been based in the Whitemyres Business Centre in Aberdeen.

The firm has moved into the newly renovated building in Badentoy increasing its office and yard space in the Aberdeen area by 30%.

Ryden secured the tenancy on behalf of GSS Developments.

Inspectahire said its new base will support increased demand for remote visual inspection, use of semi-autonomous and autonomous deployment vehicles coupled with digital enhancements.

Cailean Forrester, managing director, said: “This move represents an exciting new phase in our growth and development as we continue to expand and diversify into new markets.”