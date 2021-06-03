EICC booked for major health conference

Business events

EICC: Looking to return of business events

Another big event has been secured by Edinburgh International Conference Centre (EICC) as it looks to a more normal post-pandemic trading environment.

The 15th World Congress on Endometriosis (WCE2023) is booked set for 3-6 May 2023 when 1,200 delegates are expected to attend. Its economic impact for Edinburgh is estimated at £3 million.

The bid team was led by the University of Edinburgh’s Professors Andrew Horne and Philippa Saunders, who will co-chair WCE2023.

EICC CEO Marshall Dallas said: “Scotland has been at the forefront of global healthcare for centuries, and over the last 25 years the EICC has been a focal point for many of the world’s largest healthcare conferences.

“Our team has been working closely with Professors Horne and Saunders, and the World Endometriosis Society for several years, to bring the event to Edinburgh, so it’s with great pleasure that we’re able to announce the news today.

“It’s a positive boost for the city, as we look ahead to association and business events returning to Edinburgh.”

The EICC will also host EVENTIT, the annual showcase for business event professionals, which will return on 10 September.

It will be the first major business event to be held in Scotland since Covid-19 restrictions were first introduced last year.