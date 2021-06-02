‘Rising star’ Sweeney makes switch to Burness Paull

Law

Allana Sweeney: joins insolvency team

Burness Paull has hired non-contentious restructuring and insolvency lawyer Allana Sweeney from Shepherd and Wedderburn.

Accredited by the Law Society of Scotland as a specialist in insolvency law, she is ranked as an Associate to Watch in the current edition of Chambers, and has been listed by Legal 500 as a rising star in 2020 and 2021.

She acts for lending institutions, corporates facing financial distress, and in the distressed M&A sector, advising on lending, investment and restructuring options.

Michael Thomson, who is head of Burness Paull’s restructuring and insolvency team, said: “Allana is widely regarded as a star in the Scottish restructuring and insolvency market.”

He pinpoints COVID-19 and its associated lockdowns and restrictions as the dominant forces overwhelmingly shaping restructuring and insolvency activity.