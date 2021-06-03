Forbes expected to update on tech review at EIE21

Minister's address

Kate Forbes: commissioned review (pic: Terry Murden)

Scottish Finance and Economy Secretary Kate Forbes will open the tech investor conference EIE21 next week when she is expected to provide an update on the implementation of the Logan report.

Ms Forbes, a former digital economy minister, commissioned last year’s Scottish Technology Ecosystem Review by former Skyscanner COO Mark Logan. His recommendations included the establishment of nationwide “tech scalers”.

The investor conference has drawn 35 company founders in a range of sectors including energy, climate and cleanTech, AI and data science, fintech and cybersecurity, digital health and medTech, and satellites and spaceTech.

They will pitch to investors from around the world and an investor panel that features SEP partner and co-founder Stuart Paterson, Flavia Popescu-Richardson of Silicon Valley Bank, UK Business Angels Association CEO Jenny Tooth, and Old College Capital’s Andrea Young.

The main speakers on the day are Sir Ronald Cohen, FanDuel co-founder Lesley Eccles, UNFCCC Climate Champions for COP26’s Alexander Joss, University of Edinburgh Principal Professor Peter Mathieson, and the tyres and online fashion entrepreneur Michael Welch.

Last month, the team behind EIE, which is based at the Bayes Centre, University of Edinburgh, launched the latest Scottish Startup Survey, the first of its kind to examine the Scottish startup ecosystem. Its main findings are set to be released later this month.

Since 2008 EIE has supported more than 500 tech startups which have collectively raised about £750 million from seed through to Series A and later stage funding – with Current Health, FanDuel, Celtic Renewables, Amiqus, Two Big Ears, Speech Graphics, pureLiFi and mLed among EIE alumnus companies.