Philbin to host DataFest21, a ‘highlight’ of calendar

The Data Lab, Scotland’s innovation centre for data and AI, has announced that DataFest21, the UK’s biggest data and artificial intelligence festival, will launch on 25 March.

Now in its fifth year, DataFest21 will explore the theme ‘#OurData’, underlining how important our data is to the growth of the economy, social progress and knowledge base, whilst encouraging debate on ethics and deepening understanding of data ownership.

The virtual event will be hosted by Maggie Philbin, TV broadcaster and CEO of TeenTech – a charity which helps young people navigate the opportunities in STEM industries.

It will feature talks from Dr Leyla Acaroglu; a designer, sociologist, and sustainability specialist, alongside Sir David Spiegelhalter, Winton Professor for the Public Understanding of Risk and Professor of Biostatistics at the University of Cambridge.

More speakers will be announced for DataFest21 events which will run from March to November.

Maggie Philbin said: “DataFest has been a highlight in my calendar for the last few years and I am thrilled to be back and be able to kickstart this year’s discussion with such great speakers and The Data Lab team.

“Together we can use data to inspire and encourage collaboration for the benefit of people, planet, and the future.”

For more information and to register for the upcoming launch event, visit: https://www.datafest.global/