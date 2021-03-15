Stripe lifts Scottish Mortgage; Deliveroo offers £1bn shares

Daily Business Live

9.30am: Shop closures

More than 1,200 chain stores closed in Scotland in 2020, with just 612 openings, continuing a trend that has developed across high streets in recent years, leading to 14% fewer stores compared to 2016 as shoppers migrate to online shopping.

The 1,264 closures – which do not include stores temporarily closed because of lockdown restrictions – is in line with the 1,288 closures in 2019, according to the latest PwC research compiled by the Local Data Company (LDC).

When openings are taken into account the net change in store numbers is -4.1% in Scotland, compared with -4.5% across Great Britain – where there were 17,532 closures compared to 7,655 openings.

8.30am: FTSE rises

The FTSE 100 rose in line with forecasts and was trading 28 points higher at 6,789.37.

8am: Stripe boosts Scottish Mortgage

Scottish Mortgage Trust, the UK’s largest investment Trust, is benefiting from the $95bn valuation of Stripe, the unquoted global payments processor.

Stripe, an e-commerce company founded in 2010 by Irish brothers Patrick and John Collinson, announced yesterday it had raised $600m from a range of investors including Baillie Gifford, manager of the £16bn listed global fund.

The company’s eighth funding round values it at nearly three times more than the $35bn it was valued at last April when Baillie Gifford and other investors pumped in $600m in an extension of a $250m financing in the previous September.

This makes the San Francisco based company the most valuable private company Silicon Valley has ever produced, exceeding previous tech stars Facebook and Uber before they went public.

The fund raise underpins the strategy of Scottish Mortgage fund managers James Anderson (pictured) and Tom Slater who have invested in rapidly growing technology companies, both public and private.

Last year’s annual report showed the trust’s stake in Stripe was worth £29.6m at the end of March and and had risen to 0.7% or £139.8m of the then £19.36bn fund by the end of January.

Shares in the Trust are up 124% over the year, making it one of the FTSE 100 best performers, though they are down 16.4% over the past month following the tech sell-off in the US. They were trading almost flat this morning, down just 0.44%.

7am: Deliveroo share issue

Food delivery firm Deliveroo says it will offer about £1 billion of new shares in its forthcoming IPO.

The company confirmed this morning that its listing will include the sale of shares by certain existing shareholders and there will be two classes of shares.

Founder and chief executive Will Shu to be the sole holder of ‘class B’ stock, which will give each of his shares 20 votes, while all other shares will carry one vote.

The final offer price will be determined following a book-building process.

China’s economy surges

China’s industrial output and retail sales surged in the first two months of the year, official data showed Monday, underscoring the country’s recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

Industrial production rose 35% on-year, the biggest bounce in decades, while retail sales also beat expectations with 34% growth.

But the National Bureau of Statistics said the rise was in part due to distortions from last year’s “low base in the same period”.

Both indicators plunged in the early months of 2020 after Covid-19 surfaced in central China and spread rapidly around the country.

However, the world’s second-largest economy became the first to bounce back after imposing strict lockdowns and virus control measures, clocking a full-year economic growth of 2.3%.

Markets

The FTSE 100 was forecast to make a positive start to what is expected to be a quiet start to the trading week, despite volatility in Asia’s main markets.

Stocks in the Asia-Pacific region were mostly lower ahead of this week’s Federal Reserve meeting in the US.

The Hang Seng index in Hong Kong fell 0.39% while the Shanghai Composite in China slipped 1.67%.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 rose 0.17% but South Korea’s Kospi dipped 0.20%.