Ferries will take three years to complete says Ferguson

Further delay

The Glen Sannox awaiting remedial work

Ferguson Marine says it will be three years before the two ferries ordered by state-owned CMAL are completed.

The new dateline appears in tender documents for £6 million of cabling on MV Glen Sannox which is in dry dock in Greenock for remedial work.

The ferries for operator CalMac were supposed to have been finished years ago but the £97m project ran into major trouble and has since more than doubled in price.

It led to a major dispute between Ferguson and CMAL, the state-owned ferry firm that procured the ships.

The yard, which was run by engineering tycoon Jim McColl, plunged into administration and last year was nationalised.

Earlier this week – almost three years after she was launched – Glen Sannox was towed to the Dales Marine yard in Greenock for £400,000-worth of work including the replacement of her bulbous bow.

Contractors are now being invited to bid for electrical cabling work.

A target for completing Glen Sannox by the end of this year has already been pushed back because of the Covid-19 shutdown. Hopes of completing the second vessel by October 2022 has also slipped.

The tender document states: ‘The contract will run until the vessels have been handed over to our client.”

The document says: ‘The 36 month duration is an estimate only. The contract will cease on signed-off completion of the services.”

The successful bidder will also conduct an audit of work carried out and will be awarded to a single supplier.

MV Glen Sannox is scheduled to return to Ferguson’s at the end of this month.