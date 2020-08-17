GTS Solutions’ Thewlis takes on SIA advisory role

Giving up SBRC position

By a Daily Business Reporter |

Honour: Chris Thewlis

Chris Thewlis, chief executive of Edinburgh-based social enterprise GTS Solutions CIC, has taken up a UK advisory role with the Security Industry Authority (SIA).

Mr Thewlis has been appointed to the Strategy and Standards Group (SSG) of the SIA, which regulates and licenses the private security industry in the United Kingdom.

In his new role, Mr Thewlis will meet regularly with the SSG to advise on the creation of better career pathways, better training standards and assist the industry to improve its operational standards.

“It’s a real honour to be given this role and I’m looking forward to working with the SIA to look at ways of helping improve industry standards, that add value to those organisations and individuals which actively adopt and support best practice in their policies, procedures and operations,” said Mr Thewlis.

With his commitment to the Security Industry Authority, Mr Thewlis will be relinquishing his policy board position at the Scottish Business Resilience Centre and his position as a board member at Social Enterprise Scotland.