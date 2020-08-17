BBC Alba launches digital women’s sports show

Investment in new platform

Paul Kiddie, News Reporter |

Presenter Iona Ballantyne

Armchair sports fans will have more to cheer about this week with BBC ALBA launching a digital women’s sports show.

360 will showcase the women and empowering stories in Scottish sport and will be available simultaneously on both BBC ALBA YouTube and the BBC website.

BBC ALBA positions itself as the home of Scottish women’s sport and the show represents significant further investment in coverage of women’s sport in Scotland.

This announcement comes shortly after the channel’s agreement to double its output of women’s domestic football in Scotland over the next season, in an agreement with Scottish Women’s Football.

The new magazine show launches its first programme on Thursday at 8pm.

360 will be presented by Iona Ballantyne, and its focus will primarily be on BBC ALBA’s core sports of football, rugby and shinty as it celebrates the talent within Scotland and beyond as well as highlighting key issues of the day.

Iseabail Mactaggart, director of multiplatform content at channel partner MG ALBA, said: “We are proud to be strengthening our coverage of women’s sport in Scotland even further with 360.

“Increasing numbers of viewers are consuming on digital platforms, including YouTube, and we are proud to pioneer the creation of even more women’s sports content in this format.

“360 creates an opportunity for us to increase the profile of women’s sport and ensure that BBC ALBA output is on digital platforms, with high quality, relevant output.”