Shearings fails, 2,500 jobs and 64,000 bookings lost

Holiday firm collapses

Shearings is one of Britain’s best-known operators

Coach company Shearings has collapsed with the loss of 2,500 jobs and the cancellation of 64,000 holiday bookings.

Parent company Specialist Leisure Group filed for administration after the coronavirus pandemic prompted thousands of claims for refunds on cancelled trips and new bookings ground to a halt.

Travel trade organisation Abta said the vast majority were coach package holidays which are financially protected so customers with these bookings will receive a full refund.

EY, the administrator, confirmed that it had made more than 2,000 staff redundant who had previously been furloughed under the government’s job retention scheme.

Shearings Holidays is one of the most prominent coach tour operators in the UK, serving more than 170 destinations in the UK, Europe and further afield.

SLG’s operations include brands such as UK Breakaways, Coast & Country Hotels, Bay Hotels, Country Living Hotels, and Wallace Arnold Travel, and have ceased trading with immediate effect. The hotel chains will not reopen following the insolvency.

Its main lender, Lloyds Banking Group, and owner – the US-based private equity firm Lone Star Funds – tried to pull together a rescue deal last month.

John de Vial, Abta’s director of membership and financial services, said: “The Specialist Leisure Group included two of the UK’s best known coach holiday brands, Shearings and National Holidays, two much loved holiday companies who for many years have provided holidays both at home and overseas to a very loyal group of customers.

“Today is a very sad day for these customers and the thousands of staff who will have lost their jobs.

“The fact that two such well-known brands with a loyal customer base have had to call in administrators is a stark indication of the pressure that the holiday industry is under as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Abta has repeatedly highlighted to the Government the urgency of the situation and the need to set out a coordinated strategy with clearer communication if it wants to help avoid significant job losses and support companies to weather the storm.”

