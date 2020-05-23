Sunak calls for speedier lifting of lockdown

Downing Street split

Rishi Sunak: questioning policy

Chancellor Rishi Sunak is putting pressure on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to lift the lockdown more quickly to help restart the economy and ease the burden on public finances.

Sources say that in a conversation with Tory MPs Mr Sunak expressed his concern at the damage being done to a number of sectors and how much the taxpayer could be expected to prop up the economy.

He is said to be questioning the government’s response to some of the scientific advice and feels that Britain may be taking too cautious an approach, the FT reports.

Mr Johnson has already been criticised by some for easing restrictions and dropping the Stay Home slogan in favour of Stay Alert.

However, the Prime Minister, who fell victim to the virus himself, has insisted on a gradual approach.

As a major travel firm collapses, causing 2,500 job losses, Mr Sunak has said the best way to help the tourism industry is to allow it to start welcoming back guests. Under current plans the hospitality sector, including pubs and restaurants, will remain closed until July.

In Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon’s government is being even more cautious, with freedom of movement more restricted than in England and businesses expected to reopen later.

A study by Imperial College London, led by Professor Neil Ferguson, warned in March as many as half a million people could die in the UK if a strict lockdown wasn’t enforced.

However, Professor Sunetra Gupta and her team at Oxford produced an alternative model, suggesting that half of all Brits could have already been exposed to Covid-19 and that the true infection fatality rate may be as low as 0.1%.

The study was controversial, but two months on, the scientist stands by the findings.

She said: “I think there’s a chance we might have done better by doing nothing at all, or at least by doing something different, which would have been to pay attention to protecting the vulnerable.”

