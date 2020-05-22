Call for Cummings to quit after 250 mile visit to parents

Police quiz No 10 adviser

Dominic Cummings seen making a quick exit from Downing Street on 27 March a day before announcing he had Covid-19 symptoms

Opposition politicians at Westminster tonight demanded the resignation or sacking of Dominic Cummings, the Prime Minister’s chief adviser, following allegations he travelled 250 miles to visit his parents.

Boris Johnson’s top aide in Downing Street is said to have been investigated by police for breaching the Government’s own lockdown rules. He was spotted by witnesses at his parents’ home in Durham.

Mr Cummings began suffering from coronavirus at the end of March which left him self-isolating with his wife, the journalist Mary Wakefield, and young son for 14 days.

You should not be visiting family members who do not live in your home – UK Government advice

Downing Street claimed he was staying at his London home but following a joint investigation the Daily Mirror and The Guardian report that he was in the North of England.

Government advice, which became law on 26 March, stated: “You should not be visiting family members who do not live in your home. The only exception is if they need help, such as having shopping or medication dropped off.”

Police confirmed they had visited an individual at an address in the city who they had learned had travelled to Durham from London during the lockdown to self-isolate.

They spoke to the family and reminded them that travelling to stay with relatives was in breach of the rules.

On 5 April, a neighbour of Mr Cummings’ parents claims to have spotted him outside the property while passing for their daily exercise.

A Labour source said No 10 needed to provide a “very swift explanation” for Mr Cummings’ actions.

“If accurate, the prime minister’s chief adviser appears to have breached the lockdown rules. The government’s guidance was very clear: stay at home and no non-essential travel.

Ed Davey, acting leader of the Liberal Democrats, added: “If Dominic Cummings has broken the guidelines he will have to resign, it is as simple as that.”

SNP Westminster Leader Ian Blackford reacted angrily to the revelations. he said: “Dominic Cummings’ position is completely untenable – he must resign or be sacked.

“This is a key test of leadership for Boris Johnson. People must have confidence that the Tory government is following its own rules – not being investigated by the police for breaking them.

“Millions of people will find it completely incredible that Boris Johnson’s most senior adviser has been breaking his own government’s rules when the rest of us have all made huge sacrifices to obey them.”

He said the Tories had “vociferously demanded” the resignation of Catherine Calderwood as the Scottish Government’s former chief medical officer that same weekend after she was seen visiting her second home in Fife.

“As Scottish Tory leader Jackson Carlaw said at the time ‘There cannot be one rule for bosses and another for everyone else’.

“Boris Johnson must now show Dominic Cummings the door, otherwise people will conclude the Tories were so keen to leave lockdown because they weren’t following the rules in the first place.”

Government scientist Prof Neil Ferguson quit earlier this month after he broke the strict rules to meet his married lover.