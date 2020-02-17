Small firms use new finance to bridge late payments

Further call for action

Mike Cherry: ‘government must make this crisis a top priority’

Small businesses are applying for new finance to manage cash flow, according to new research which further exposes the late payments crisis.

Fewer than one in four used money raised in the last quarter to update equipment, while even smaller numbers used funds for expansion of their business (16%) or recruitment (2%).

The late payment crisis leads to the closure of 50,000 small businesses a year at a cost of £2.5 billion to the economy. The latest figures from Pay.UK show that the balance of outstanding late payments almost doubled to £23.4 billion in 2019.

Mike Cherry, national chairman of the Federation of Small Businesses, said: “If this Government wants to leave a lasting legacy amongst small businesses, it has to make ending the UK’s late payment crisis a top priority.

“It’s troubling that so many external finance applications are driven by cashflow concerns. This really shouldn’t be the case – you wouldn’t dream of doing your weekly shop and telling the cashier that you’ll pay for it in 100 days, but corporations take this approach to small businesses in droves.

“The uncertainties facing big businesses over the past few years will have no doubt increased the temptation to use small firms as free credit lines. We need to put that attitude to bed, for good.

“We fought hard for a package of late payment reforms under the last administration. Frustratingly, it was put on ice due to the general election. We’ll be working closely with the new small business commissioner to resurrect it.”

Four in ten (40%) small firms describe credit as ‘unaffordable’ – up three percentage points compared to this time last year – despite the fact that a substantial proportion (41%) of successful applicants are being offered lending rates below 4%. The latter figure is up 15 percentage points compared to Q4 2018.

The share of small business finance applications that were approved fell eight percentage points between Q4 2018 and Q4 2019 to 63%. Fewer than one in three (27%) firms describe credit availability as ‘good’ – down three percentage points compared to the same period 12 months ago.

Despite efforts to encourage small businesses to apply for a greater diversity of financing options, the share seeking to access loans and/or overdraft facilities (88%) has hit its highest point since Q1 2016. Far fewer firms sought asset-based (27%), peer-to-peer (11%) or venture (2%) finance.

Lack of trust in financial services is an issue here – Mike Cherry, FSB

Major banks issued £18.5 billion of new term loans to smaller firms in the first three quarters of 2019, down from £18.8 billion in the same period during 2018, according to UK Finance. The British Business Bank was supporting £6.6 billion worth of small business finance stock as of March 2019.

Mr Cherry added: “The small business finance market is beset by both supply and demand challenges.

“On the one hand, you have a substantial share of successful small firms who could be growing more quickly if they accessed external finance, but are reluctant to do so.

“Lack of trust in financial services is an issue here, as are bank branch closures, which prevent small businesses from building in-person relationships with lenders. The general perception that borrowing is expensive – even when that’s not the case a good deal of the time – is also a persistent challenge.

“On the other, big lenders are often more cautious about lending to small business owners if they approach them in a professional rather than personal capacity.

“That’s why the role of the British Business Bank has proved so critical, providing finance to aspiring entrepreneurs – particularly in areas of the country where investment is hard to come by – many of which have been turned down by traditional providers. It’s vital that initiatives like the Start-Up Loans Company are put on a sustainable footing at the Budget.

“More widely, we need to see a concerted effort from all sides to make small firms aware of all their finance options.

“We also need to see more from the Bank Referral Scheme. The concept is the right one, but results to date have been underwhelming.”