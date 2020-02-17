Ambitious plan to expand Edinburgh BioQuarter

healthcare boost

Edinburgh’s BioQuarter is poised for an ambitious expansion plan that will aim to put the city at the heart of the healthcare technology and science sector.

The plan is expected include the creation of a new community of homes, leisure and shopping facilities that will attract workers and help persuade firms to establish operations on the site at Little France in the south east corner of the city.

A blueprint for the project will be presented to investors at the MIPIM industry event in Cannes next month.

The complex is already home to the Royal Infirmary, Edinburgh university’s medical school, research facilities and a number of life sciences businesses, together employing 8,000 staff, students, researchers and entrepreneurs.

The commercialisation centre is home to ten spin-outs including contract research specialist Aquila BioMedical and there is demand for space from other businesses.

Launched in 1997, the BioQuarter is backed by NHS Lothian, Edinburgh university, the City of Edinburgh Council and Scottish Enterprise, which brings life science business development expertise.

Around £850 million has been invested in facilities on the site or those that are under development.

Anna Stamp, who is leading the team behind the plan, told The Herald: “It will be a place where people want to work, to play, to discover.”

There are longer term plans by the city council to extend the tram to the area.