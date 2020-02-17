Hart Builders hires Cooper as finance director

Construction

By a Daily Business reporter |

Hart Builders, part of the Cruden Group, has appointed Martin Cooper as Finance Director.

Mr Cooper, a chartered accountant, held the same role at Galliford Try and Miller Construction.

The appointment is the latest in a series of strategic appointments at Hart.

Andy Mallice, managing director, said: “Martin’s expertise makes him an excellent addition to our business as we plan to develop and expand the group’s offering.”

Mr Cooper said: “There is a strong desire to enhance and integrate innovative systems, adding depth to our strong market position in Scotland.”