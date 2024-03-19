Caltech Lifts moves to new HQ in expansion plan

More space

Fraser and Andrew Renwick at the new HQ

Caltech Lifts has acquired a new headquarters building in Dundee for £1 million as part of a plan for a step change in its growth.

Expansion has long been constrained by the size of its HQ at the Port of Dundee, necessitating the use of shipping containers in its car park to store equipment and parts. Administrative staff have been forced to work across more than one office.

The new HQ, Affinity House on the city’s Dryburgh Industrial Estate, comes with warehouses and space for staff, equipment and parts for increased orders as turnover grows from £4.2m turnover in 2022-23 towards £4.5m this year and the target of £6m.

The family firm, established in 1978 by Howard Renwick and run since 2013 by two of his sons – Andrew and Fraser – financed the deal with a commercial mortgage from Allica Bank via Breadalbane Finance.

Affinity House will be run as a fully-let business centre – renting out office and storage space, including a hot-desking area.

Caltech will use one of the warehouses as well as an open-plan office which has an internal office, meeting room, kitchen and can comfortably accommodate 25 people. The building also has a gym for tenants and staff. Caltech plans to move in by June.