Scott James & Associates reports best ever year

Asset management

Scott James, centre front, with team

A north-east investment specialist has recorded its best year to date by exceeding £150 million in funds under management.

Scott James & Associates, a representative of St. James’s Place Wealth Management, saw funds under management during the calendar year increase by 18% from £128.4m to £151.7m. The figure has more than doubled since December 2020.

The business, based in Aberdeen with a second office in Blairgowrie, said that 2024 had begun positively with funds under management increasing by a further £6.5m.

It has more than 1,100 clients – with around a third of these gained during the past two years.

Scott James, director, said: “I’m extremely proud of what the team has achieved, not only over the past 12 months, but year after year through tremendous hard work and dedication to their profession.

“The continued loyalty and support of our clients has been the driving force behind our success to date. Almost every year since starting the company, we’ve achieved close to 20% growth and I’m confident we can continue in the same vein with anticipated levels of new and repeat business.”

Keith Willett, regional director for Scotland and Northern Ireland at St James’s Place, said: “Scott has built a great practice.

“We celebrate with them at this milestone and wish them well for the future.”

The firm has benefited from organic growth as well as several acquisitions and expanded from a three-person outfit in 2019 to an 11-strong team, including four financial advisers and one mortgage adviser.

In addition, Ceri Dey has recently been promoted to admin team lead following her return from maternity leave, while the business is considering additional hires or right-fit acquisitions in future.

Scott James & Associates acquired two other St James’s Place practices, Blairgowrie, Perthshire in 2019 and Cruden Bay, Aberdeenshire in 2022, in addition to purchasing the client base of another partner practice located in Arbroath.