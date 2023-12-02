Ex-soldier gunning for success with stock market venture

US stocks focus

A former member of the Estonian army is training his sights on the Stock Market as he launches a new business based in Dundee.

‘Stock Doctor’ is the brainchild of Tallinn-born Vladimir Zabnin, who served as a leader in the Estonian Defence Forces’ artillery battalion before graduating from the University of Dundee and making his home in the city.

National service saw Mr Zabnin return home to serve his country in 2012, coming back to Dundee to complete his BSc (Hons) Financial Economics degree.

A career in financial services has seen him work for Alliance Trust Savings, where he specialised in analysing data flows of assets, and Baillie Gifford, where he was a portfolio analytics specialist.

The 33-year-old will deliver a series of online investment courses for both beginners and advanced investors from January. Running for 15 weeks, the first Stock Doctor programme launches on 7 January.

“People can have a high income but a low wealth and I aim to change that by helping them have their money working as hard as possible for them,” said Mr Zabnin, who also teaches the Finance and Financial Management module at Dundee University as part of the UK Government’s ‘Help to Grow’ management programme for SMEs.

“Whether they want to learn the basics of investing, choose or switch investment platform, understand the fundamental or technical analysis, manage risk in existing portfolios, learn a new investment strategy, or explore new investment opportunities, Stock Doctor provides a wealth of practical information in a range of investment courses to support them on their investor journey.

“My focus will be on delivering unique, hands-on investment courses with a core focus on the US stock market as well as stocks in the UK, EU, Japan and Australia.”

More information can be found here: https://stockdoctor.co.uk/.