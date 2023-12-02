Johnnie Walker accolade ‘is boost for tourism’

Tourism boost

One of the bars in the Johnnie Walker visitor centre (pic: Terry Murden)

Johnnie Walker Princes Street has received a global accolade which is seen as confirmation of Scotland’s standing as a food and drink tourism destination.

The attraction in a converted department store at the east end of Princes Street, Edinburgh has been crowned the World’s Leading Spirit Experience by the World Travel Awards.

It opened its doors in September 2021 as an £85m centrepiece of parent group Diageo’s £185m investment in Scotch whisky tourism.

Malcolm Roughead, chief executive of VisitScotland, said: Whisky has huge international appeal, and this award confirms the important role it plays in the Scottish tourism experience.”

Brewer targets culture

71 Brewing has extended its portfolio by opening its first restaurant and bar as part of a strategy to boost the cultural offering in Dundee.

The Maker in Perth Road, which will also include a jazz and blues club, follows the redevelopment of the upper floors of its premises in Bellfield Street to create an arts and events venue.