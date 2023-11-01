William Grant & Sons hires Heineken exec as CEO

Whisky chief

By a Daily Business reporter |

Soren Hagh takes charge at the whisky company in the new year

Scotch whisky company William Grant & Sons has hired Heineken’s president for Europe to be its new chief executive.

The company said Soren Hagh would take up the post on 1 January, immediately following his departure from the Dutch brewer.

He will take over as CEO from Glenn Gordon, who will remain as a non-executive director on the William Grant & Sons board.

Mr Hagh’s career at Heineken spanned more than a decade, including over three years as president for Europe. He also spent four years as managing director of its operations in Italy.

Prior to this, he worked with L’Oréal in both marketing and in-market distribution management roles, as well as in marketing for Lego.

In a statement, William Grant & Sons said: “There is no doubt that Søren will provide strong leadership for the company.

“He brings a tremendous wealth of relevant experience to the business from his many years working in the drinks sector and with his substantial commercial and marketing experience building global consumer brands in a number of sectors.”

William Grant & Sons recently announced its 2022 results and said the business continues to perform well, maintaining record levels of investment in its brands and distilleries despite more difficult market conditions.