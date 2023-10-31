Crover gains £50k for ‘grain swimming’ robots

Grant awarded

Crover is improving grain monitoring

An Edinburgh-based agri-tech business that uses robots to monitor the quality of grain stored in sheds has been awarded £50,000 to develop its capabilities.

Crover’s robots ‘swim’ through the grain, helping farmers and grain storage operators to better assess the condition of their crops.

An Innovate UK grant will support the business alongside the Scotland 5G Centre (S5GC) and CeeD, with with testing being taking place at S5GC’s Forth Valley innovation hub.

Scotland’s National Robotarium, where Crover is based, will provide the company with access to development facilities and to the wider industrial, academic and investment robotic ecosystem.

Tom Marchbanks, business engagement manager for Forth Valley, the Scotland 5G Centre, said: “The value that 5G technologies can provide organisations of any shape, size and sector knows no bounds.

“It is our mission to support innovative SMEs that are passionate about futureproofing their operations to bring their ideas to life. A connected world relies on innovation, collaboration and open mindedness so it’s fantastic to see Scottish businesses, like Crover, paving the way.”