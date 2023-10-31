Drinks recruits

Industry leaders join cocktail firm Panther M*lk

| October 31, 2023
Paul Crawford, second right, with Paul Miller, far left and Neil Mowat, far right

Two drinks industry veterans have joined Panther M*lk, producer of the world’s first oat milk cocktail liqueur, to strengthen its commercial team.

Former head of brand at Tennent’s Lager and Irn-Bru, Neil Mowat, will lead marketing operations, while Paul Miller also joins the Glasgow-based business, fresh from the sale of his Eden Mill brand.

Mr Miller, who will offer overall commercial leadership, has more than three decades of international drinks industry experience which includes senior roles with Molson Coors, Glenmorangie and IDV/Diageo.

He was the founder and CEO of Scottish spirits brand Eden Mill and has held key industry roles as director of the Scottish Government and Alcohol Industry Partnership and chair of the Scottish Licensed Trade Association.

Having recently overseen UK Marketing for the Ian Macleod Distillers portfolio, Mr Mowat has built extensive consumer marketing expertise in brand leadership roles with both Tennent Caledonian Breweries and AG Barr.

In March 2022, Panther M*lk founder Paul Crawford secured £50,000 from Deborah Meaden for a 7.5% stake in the company. He later revealed that the deal collapsed, though Ms Meaden continued to offer him support. He subsequently sealed a listing with supermarket group Asda.

Paul Crawford on Dragons' Den
Paul Crawford on Dragons’ Den

After signing up his latest recruits he said: “We are thrilled to welcome Neil Mowat and Paul Miller to the Panther M*lk family.

“Their remarkable track records and wealth of experience within the drinks industry are invaluable assets to our rapidly expanding commercial division.

“With their leadership, we are confident in our ability to further establish Panther M*lk as a pioneering force in the market.”

