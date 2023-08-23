Princes St hotel scheduled for November opening

Club conversion

An opening date has been set for the latest addition to Edinburgh’s hotels portfolio and will help stem the rise in vacant buildings.

100 Princes Street will open on 1 November and provide 30 rooms for operator Red Carnation Hotels in the former Royal Overseas League private members’ club.

It is Red Carnation’s first property in Scotland and its 19th worldwide, a portfolio which includes Hotel 41, overlooking the Royal Mews at Buckingham Palace, and Ireland’s Ashford Castle, once home to the Guinness family.

The Princes Street building will return to its original purpose, having opened in 1879 as the Windsor Hotel. In 1930 it was converted to the Royal Overseas League club.

It was the first mixed club in the city and had 20 bedrooms, a bar and restaurant. All the furnishings were made in Scotland and it became a popular venue for Commonwealth visitors, including the prime ministers of Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

The club closed in January 2018 with repairs estimated at £2 million and refurbishment at a further £3.5m.

Its re-launch as a hotel, announced in July 2019, will bring some relief to the street which has suffered from the closure of Debenhams and Jenners, which was also damaged by a fire, and BHS, partly converted to a hotel and shop units. Other shops, such as Edinburgh Woollen Mill and Holland & Barrett, have closed, while Next and Zara departed for the St James Quarter. HSBC also closed one of its few branches in Scotland.

100 Princes Street will have a residents-only Explorers’ Club which will offer guests a ‘quintessentially Scottish experience’ and signature local dishes.

In keeping with the club’s history, the hotel, designed by Toni Tollman, Philippe Bonino, and Brian Brennan, has been curated with furnishings and artwork from local artisans – including custom-made tartan by Araminta Campbell, and a central staircase with a hand-painted mural by Croxford and Saunders, honouring the adventures of great Scottish explorers of the past.