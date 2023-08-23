Edison Group adds Cabin Scotland to portfolio

Construction deal

Calum Melville: driving growth

Edison Group, the acquisitive property business, has added Linlithgow-based Cabin Scotland, a designer and builder of residential and commercial cabins, to its portfolio in an all-cash transaction.

Calum Melville, CEO of Edison Group said the plan is to create capacity to manufacture up to 200 cabins a year.

The business, which has a headcount of 100 and forecasts turnover on a rolling twelve-month basis of £50m by December, recently opened a new head office in Irvine.

Mr Melville continued: “We remain firmly in the market to acquire businesses that are complementary to our group activities and continue to invest substantial sums to build an infrastructure and platform to drive growth over the next few years.”