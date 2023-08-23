Construction deal

Edison Group adds Cabin Scotland to portfolio

| August 23, 2023
Calum Melville
Calum Melville: driving growth

Edison Group, the acquisitive property business, has added Linlithgow-based Cabin Scotland, a designer and builder of residential and commercial cabins, to its portfolio in an all-cash transaction.

Calum Melville, CEO of Edison Group said the plan is to create capacity to manufacture up to 200 cabins a year.

The business, which has a headcount of 100 and forecasts turnover on a rolling twelve-month basis of £50m by December, recently opened a new head office in Irvine.

Mr Melville continued: “We remain firmly in the market to acquire businesses that are complementary to our group activities and continue to invest substantial sums to build an infrastructure and platform to drive growth over the next few years.”

News, Construction, Scotland No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Ratcliffe set to lose out to Qatari Man Utd bid

Sir Jim Ratcliffe looks to have lost out to Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim in theRead More

Murray Foote

Ex-spin doctor Foote takes up CEO role at SNP

The SNP has appointed its former spin doctor as chief executive, succeeding Peter Murrell whoRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.