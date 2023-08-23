Ex-spin doctor Foote takes up CEO role at SNP

Party chief

Murray Foote: resigned over membership figures

The SNP has appointed its former spin doctor as chief executive, succeeding Peter Murrell who resigned in the wake of the police investigation into the party’s finances.

Mr Foote had earlier resigned his post as head of communication and research following controversial statements over the SNP’s membership numbers.

The SNP today said that his appointment as CEO follows “the conclusion of a rigorous, open recruitment process.”

Mr Foote was appointed following a recruitment exercise which “generated significant interest from a range of high-quality candidates”, said the party in a statement.

SNP business convener, Kirsten Oswald MP, welcomed the appointment.

“Murray was an exceptional candidate in a strong field. His managerial experience and skills will enable him to hit the ground running in delivering for SNP members, including leading changes in governance and transparency in party headquarters.”

Mr Foote, a former editor-in-chief of the Daily Record and Sunday Mail, said: “I am delighted to take up this important role and look forward to helping build the campaign for independence, both by strengthening the SNP’s headquarter functions and supporting the party’s formidable organisation across Scotland.”

Mr Foote will take up his appointment on Monday.

… more follows