Journalists unveil Edinburgh Inquirer news project

Kenny Kemp, Euan McGrory and David Forsyth

A trio of journalists will this week launch the Edinburgh Inquirer, a digital news service focused on the city region.

Kenny Kemp, Euan McGrory and David Forsyth whose experiences include The Scotsman, Edinburgh Evening News and the now-defunct Sunday Herald, are promising readers more “in-depth” articles on civic and economic affairs.

In a note sent to PR agencies and potential contributors, Mr Forsyth, who has latterly worked as a PR adviser, claimed there was a gap in coverage of local affairs because of the current under-funding of journalism.

“Hard-working journalistic colleagues, often lacking experience and resource, have struggled to provide the kind of well-researched, thoughtful coverage a capital city like Edinburgh needs,” he wrote.

“Our aim is to provide the kind of high-quality, informed and entertaining journalism that you find in The Economist, The New York Times and The Guardian, but only about Edinburgh.”

The Inquirer team chose to announce their plans on social media and are hoping readers will subscribe for the new publication, either monthly or annually.

Last December Mr Kemp launched ‘Issue 1’ of the Caledonian Inquirer, a 32-page colour newspaper which focused on an investigation into the Ferguson Marine ferry fiasco on the Clyde. It was part-funded by Jim McColl, the entrepreneur who formerly owned the yard.

Despite the stretched resources of its rivals, the new title will compete in a city market served by five indigenous general news titles, all the national titles and at least three specialist titles, along with sundry other online news platforms.

The Guardian, which is the Inquirer‘s preferred model, invites donations, as does Daily Business which is free-to-access but has an open-ended invitation to readers to help support Scotland’s business news, opinion and analysis service.

