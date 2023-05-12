Update:

Media moves

Sunday Times columnist joins list of departures

| May 12, 2023

Downsizing: the Times titles are scaling back their headcount

Business correspondent and columnist Michael Glackin is the latest casualty of the clear-out at the Scottish offices of The Times & Sunday Times.

Glackin will not have his contract renewed and will be leaving the Sunday title in July. He has worked for the titles for 10 years.

He follows a number of other departing journalists, including Sunday Times Scotland editor Jason Allardyce and Times education correspondent Mark McLaughlin as editorial staff are merged into a seven-day operation. 

David McCann, news editor at Times Scotland, has assumed responsibility for the Sunday title while Magnus Llewellin has been appointed editor in chief of Times Scotland.

The changes, which have also seen a number of sports writers and other contributors depart will leave the Sunday with a skeleton staff.

Times Media’s EBITDA, excluding restructuring costs, totalled £82.9m in the year to July, up 58% from £52.5m the year before. Including restructuring expenses, EBITDA was £79.9m, up from £44.2m.

According to the accounts, Times Media employed an average of 554 editorial staff in 2022, up from 532 the year before.

