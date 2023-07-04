Growth event Invest2Scale returns for second year

Enterprise

Ewan Anderson (Eden Scott), Kirsty Paton (CT); Stuart Hendry (MBM Commercial) and Alan Donald (Angel Capital)

Invest2Scale, a one-day event which aims to support scale-ups, is returning for a second year.

It helps revenue-generating companies which are ready for high-level growth by providing them with direct access to investors and VCs.

A group of company founders will be invited to participate in the summit which is being held on 31 October at the Virgin Hotels in Edinburgh.

It will feature a specific focus on the space and fintech sectors with an audience of entrepreneurs and senior figures from both the UK and global investment community.

Space companies including Skyrora, Krucial, and Sofant Technologies along with Scotland-based fintech company DirectID will be among those involved.

As well as providing a platform for up-and-coming Scottish scale-up companies, the 2023 event will feature panel discussions on key business growth issues including global expansion; c-suite recruitment; partnering with investors; and the challenges around attracting investment in Scotland.

The event is led by law firm MBM Commercial alongside the accountancy and advisory business CT, recruitment specialist Eden Scott and Angel Capital Scotland (formerly LINC Scotland).